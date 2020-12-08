Airbnb to Boost IPO Price Range, Aims for $42 Billion Value
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) Airbnb Inc. boosted the price range of its initial public offering, pushing its potential valuation to as much as $42 billion.
Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Fred Katayama reports.
