Govt Expected to File Antitrust Lawsuits Against Facebook on Wednesday
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Alleging that Facebook is involved in unlawful, anticompetitive schemes to consolidate its dominance in social networking, the U.S. government and more than 40 bipartisan attorneys general are readying to file antitrust lawsuits against the tech giant Wednesday.
