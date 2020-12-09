Govt Expected to File Antitrust Lawsuits Against Facebook on Wednesday Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Alleging that Facebook is involved in unlawful, anticompetitive schemes to consolidate its dominance in social networking, the U.S. government and more than 40 bipartisan attorneys general are readying to file antitrust lawsuits against the tech giant Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources U.S. states to sue Facebook next week: sources



A group of U.S. states led by New York is investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations and plan to file a lawsuit against the social media giant next week, four sources familiar with the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:05 Published 6 days ago

