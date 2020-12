You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison has reportedly moved to the Hawaiian island he mostly owns, the latest high-profile departure from Silicon Valley Ellison said he has received questions about where he planned to live after Oracle confirmed it was moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas.

Business Insider 2 hours ago



Oracle's Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where...

Newsmax 3 hours ago