Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Empty Hotels Find New Life as Governments House the Homeless

Newsmax Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Local governments looking to house the homeless during the pandemic have been turning to hotels -- an effort that has helped a U.S. lodging industry that couldn't sell about a billion rooms this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like