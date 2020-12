You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Luxurious face masks on sale for $9,600 in Japan



Japanese trend-setters can now protect against the coronavirus in luxurious style with opulent masks adorned with diamond and pearls for a cool million yen ($9,600) each. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago Local pediatrician advises parents on treating molluscum, viral skin infection common with kids



Molluscum is a viral skin infection doctors say is very difficult to get rid of. Some parents tell ABC Action News they think their kids are getting it from their face masks. Story:.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:50 Published on October 27, 2020