S&P 500, Nasdaq at Record Highs as Stimulus Bets Offset Higher Jobless Claims

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet



Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 5 days ago Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000.



The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000



Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000. The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted. This week’s report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago