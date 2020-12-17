Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500, Nasdaq at Record Highs as Stimulus Bets Offset Higher Jobless Claims

Newsmax Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, even as an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nasdaq closes at record high

Nasdaq closes at record high 01:23

 Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet [Video]

Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet

Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000. [Video]

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000.

The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000 [Video]

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000

Weekly First-Time Jobless Claims Surge to 853,000. The number is much higher than the 730,000 economists had predicted. This week’s report brings a substantial round of movement in the wrong..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published