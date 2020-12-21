Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American, United Prepare to Recall Thousands of Employees as Relief Nears

Newsmax Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers' approval of a fresh $15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Businesses react to state relief package

Businesses react to state relief package 02:15

 The relief package couldn't come at a more dire time, as Uncle Ray’s needs Uncle Sam. Thousands of mom and pop restaurants and bars with their hundreds of thousands of employees need the relief.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief [Video]

Democrats Ready To Deal For COVID Relief

The COVID-19 relief bill has languished for months, with no signs that congress will ever approve it. Now, Business Insider reports that Democrats are ready to do anything to get the relief passed. A..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Wounded Veterans Relief Fund helps vets dealing with battles on American soil [Video]

Wounded Veterans Relief Fund helps vets dealing with battles on American soil

Each year, Wounded Veterans Relief Fund helps disabled veterans across our state who are still dealing with battles on American soil from housing costs to emergency car repairs.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:41Published
In-Depth: Furloughed flight attendants languish in limbo as relief package remains elusive [Video]

In-Depth: Furloughed flight attendants languish in limbo as relief package remains elusive

In-Depth: Furloughed flight attendants languish in limbo as relief package remains elusive

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:52Published