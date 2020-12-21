American, United Prepare to Recall Thousands of Employees as Relief Nears
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers' approval of a fresh $15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package.
American Airlines and United Airlines said on Monday they were preparing to recall tens of thousands of furloughed employees as they awaited lawmakers' approval of a fresh $15 billion in payroll support under a broader COVID-19 relief package.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources