Pfizer Nears Deal With US for More COVID-19 Vaccine
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Pfizer is close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times...
Pfizer is close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources