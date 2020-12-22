Global  
 

Pfizer Nears Deal With US for More COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsmax Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Pfizer is close to striking a deal with the U.S. government to supply at least tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next year in exchange for a government directive giving it better access to manufacturing supplies, the New York Times...
