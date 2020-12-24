Christmas Eve 2020 grocery store hours: When Walmart, Whole Foods, Publix, Safeway and others are open Thursday
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
11 minutes ago) Many of the nation's grocery stores will close early Christmas Eve – with the majority before dinnertime – and most will not be open on Christmas.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NBC 26 weather forecast
After highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s a strong cold front is moving through. We will have a few snow showers later toight with the cold front passing. It's going to start to get much colder with..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:36 Published 5 hours ago
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today, we'll have a few isolated showers or patchy drizzle. It's going to be mild and windy with highs in the upper-40s. We could have a few stray flakes later toight with the cold front passing. It's..
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:34 Published 17 hours ago
Related news from verified sources