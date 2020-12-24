Christmas Eve 2020 grocery store hours: When Walmart, Whole Foods, Publix, Safeway and others are open Thursday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NBC 26 weather forecast



After highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s a strong cold front is moving through. We will have a few snow showers later toight with the cold front passing. It's going to start to get much colder with.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:36 Published 5 hours ago Christmas Eve Shaping Up To Be A Super Soaker With Heavy Rains And Strong Wind Gusts



CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at what to expect from the stormy weather on Christmas Eve. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:17 Published 11 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Today, we'll have a few isolated showers or patchy drizzle. It's going to be mild and windy with highs in the upper-40s. We could have a few stray flakes later toight with the cold front passing. It's.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:34 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Christmas Eve holiday shopping: When Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco and other stores close Thursday When are stores open Christmas Eve? What grocery stores are open late? Find out Christmas Eve store hours for Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's, Apple and more.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago



