Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit Trade Deal Sealed: EU and UK Clinch Narrow Accord

Newsmax Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The deal means it has swerved away from a chaotic finale...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight 01:04

 The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:06Published
Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny

Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit trade deal sealed: EU and UK clinch narrow accord

 The United Kingdom is set for a much more distant relationship with its biggest trade partner than almost anyone expected at the time of the 2016 referendum.
Jerusalem Post

UK and EU agree historic Brexit trade deal

 Accord will guarantee tariff-free trade on most goods and create a platform for future co-operation
FT.com Also reported by •Newsmax

'The moment of truth': EU negotiator says path to Brexit deal is narrow with hours to go

 Britain and European Union have just hours left to navigate the very narrow path to a Brexit trade deal that would prevent the most turbulent finale to the...
CTV News