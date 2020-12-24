Brexit Trade Deal Sealed: EU and UK Clinch Narrow Accord
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The deal means it has swerved away from a chaotic finale...
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. The deal means it has swerved away from a chaotic finale...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources