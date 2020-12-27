Global  
 

'Wonder Woman' Box Office Hits a Pandemic High in Cinema, Streaming Showdown

Newsmax Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
"Wonder Woman 1984" pulled in roughly $36.1 million at theaters worldwide over the Christmas holiday weekend, distributor Warner Bros. said on Sunday as it confirmed plans for a third film in the superhero franchise. Of that total, an estimated $16.7 million came from U.S....
News video: How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' 00:36

 "Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers don't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984." Business...

