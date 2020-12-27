'Wonder Woman' Box Office Hits a Pandemic High in Cinema, Streaming Showdown
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () "Wonder Woman 1984" pulled in roughly $36.1 million at theaters worldwide over the Christmas holiday weekend, distributor Warner Bros. said on Sunday as it confirmed plans for a third film in the superhero franchise. Of that total, an estimated $16.7 million came from U.S....
"Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters at the same time. HBO Max subscribers don't have to pay extra to stream "Wonder Woman 1984." Business...
'Wonder Woman 1984' is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film's release date was pushed back several time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Brothers finally decided to release the film..