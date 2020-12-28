|
Trump reverses on coronavirus stimulus deal, signs package he called a 'disgrace'
Monday, 28 December 2020
Trump unexpectedly slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package earlier in the week, but he stopped short at the time of vowing to veto it.
