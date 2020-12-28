Trump reverses on coronavirus stimulus deal, signs package he called a 'disgrace'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources When Should You Expect to Get the Second Stimulus Check



After holding up the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill for nearly a week, President Trump signed a second round of stimulus payments. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 35 minutes ago President Trump Signs $2.3 Trillion Spending Package



The package keeps the government funded as well as provides relief to millions of Americans, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:52 Published 7 hours ago Stimulus package details



To avoid a shutdown, President Trump signed the stimulus bill. For now people can expect $600 stimulus payments and $300 enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:52 Published 8 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Wall Street sees subdued open on Christmas Eve, Republicans block $2K stimulus payment vote 9:55 am: Barely a trader is stirring to start the Christmas Eve session Shortly after the open, the Dow climbed 31 points, 0.1%, to 30,161.2 in the early hours...

Proactive Investors 4 days ago



