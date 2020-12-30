Global  
 

Walmart apologizes after its Twitter account called Sen. Josh Hawley 'sore loser' over electoral college dispute

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Walmart apologized after its Twitter account "mistakenly" called Sen. Josh Hawley a "sore loser" over his plan to object to electoral college results.
