Times Square Getting Ready To Shut Down For Spectator-Free New Year's Eve



First thing Thursday morning, parts of Times Square will shut down to get ready for New Year's Eve. Any other year, people would be camping out all day, but this year, police will be patrolling to make.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:17 Published 45 minutes ago

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News



Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale talked to Billboard about how they’re planning on "creating some normalcy" during this year's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', and a special surprise performance. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 03:56 Published 3 hours ago