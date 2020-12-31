Brexit becomes a reality on Thursday as Britain leaves Europe's customs union and single market, ending nearly half a century of often turbulent ties with its closest neighbours.The UK's tortuous departure from the European Union takes full effect when Big Ben strikes 11:00...Full Article
Brexit to Take Full Effect as UK Leaves EU Single Market
Brexit officially takes effect as the UK leaves EU single market
SBS
Britain officially departed from the European Union just before New Year's Day, after Britons voted to leave in 2016.
