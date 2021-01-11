Staples proposes buying rival Office Depot for $2.1 billion after past merger attempts were blocked
Published
Staples is hoping its third attempt to purchase Office Depot might be the charm and proposed acquiring its competitor for $2.1 billion.
Published
Staples is hoping its third attempt to purchase Office Depot might be the charm and proposed acquiring its competitor for $2.1 billion.
· WPP, the largest ad holding company, has struggled to keep up as clients move more money toward digital platforms and consulting..
By Charles Lister*
In late 2010 and into 2011, as the so-called “Arab Spring” swept across North Africa and the..