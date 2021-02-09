Eli Lilly CFO resigns amid allegations of 'inappropriate' employee relationship
Josh Smiley will leave Eli Lilly after an internal investigation determined Smiley had an 'inappropriate' relationship with another employee.
Eli Lilly has replaced its chief financial officer who resigned following an investigation into a personal relationship that..
US drugmaker says independent probe found ‘consensual though inappropriate communications’