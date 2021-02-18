Krispy Kreme offers free 'Mars doughnut' for NASA's red planet rover landing
Krispy Kreme is commemorating the Mars landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover with the special Mars donut. It's only available Thursday, Feb. 18.
