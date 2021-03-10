Movie theater chain AMC: 'We have reason to be optimistic' despite $4.6 billion pandemic loss
AMC Entertainment lost nearly $4.6 billion in 2020 in a crushing year that immersed the nation's largest movie chain in an existential crisis.
