Wells Fargo apologizes for banking outages as stimulus checks hit users' accounts
Published
Wells Fargo apologized for outages affecting the bank's customers on the same day stimulus checks were expected to land in users' accounts.
Published
Wells Fargo apologized for outages affecting the bank's customers on the same day stimulus checks were expected to land in users' accounts.
While some Americans are spending their stimulus money already others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs. That's because..