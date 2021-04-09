BJ's Wholesale Club CEO Lee Delaney died unexpectedly; Bob Eddy named interim CEO
Published
Lee Delaney, the president and CEO of BJ's Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly Thursday. Bob Eddy has been named the interim CEO.
Published
Lee Delaney, the president and CEO of BJ's Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly Thursday. Bob Eddy has been named the interim CEO.
NEW YORK (AP) — Lee Delaney, president and CEO of BJ's Wholesale Club, died unexpectedly, the company said. Delaney was..
The company’s board appointed Bob Eddy, the chief administrative and financial officer, to serve as the company’s interim chief..