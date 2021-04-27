Chipotle giving away 250,000 free burritos to nurses, health care workers. How to sign up.

Chipotle giving away 250,000 free burritos to nurses, health care workers. How to sign up.

USATODAY.com

Published

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a burrito giveaway for "healthcare heroes" ahead of National Nurses Day. The chain is giving away 250,000 free burritos.

Full Article