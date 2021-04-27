Chipotle giving away 250,000 free burritos to nurses, health care workers. How to sign up.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has a burrito giveaway for "healthcare heroes" ahead of National Nurses Day. The chain is giving away 250,000 free burritos.
Chipotle recently announced plans to give 250,000 burritos to medical professionals across the U.S. as a thank-you for their hard..