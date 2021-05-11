What you need to know about the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, gas prices, shortages
Published
With a cyberattack temporarily hobbling the critical Colonial Pipeline, the prospect of gas shortages in the Southeast is making some nervous.
Published
With a cyberattack temporarily hobbling the critical Colonial Pipeline, the prospect of gas shortages in the Southeast is making some nervous.
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins explains how the Colonial Pipeline problems should not impact Florida drivers.
Rep. Andrew Garbarino is calling on Congress to make sure there is regulation against ransomware attacks.