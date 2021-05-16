ASB is to use cheap funding from the Reserve Bank to offer a cut-price mortgage to home builders.The 1.79 per cent rate is available to those who build a new home from scratch or buy a home and land package. Read More Mortgage...Full Article
Major bank offers 1.79% for new build home loans
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Irish drone captures historic abandoned home on desolate island
The only house on Bartragh Island (also known as Bartra Island) near Killala, Co. Mayo is a distant and isolated place, sitting in..
Rumble Studio