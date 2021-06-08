2022 Ford Maverick debuts: Ford reveals compact pickup with hybrid powertrain
The 2022 Ford Maverick pickup's passenger space is considerably more than Ford's discontinued Fiesta and Focus small cars. And it's priced right.
The compact truck, sitting below the Ranger, is the first full hybrid of its kind in the US
Ford has announced the..
The 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck was unveiled with a standard hybrid powertrain that will cost $21,490 when it arrives..
We won't know the specifics of the Ford Maverick until next week, but the small pickup should cost around $20,000 and have a hybrid..