Beech-Nut recall: Baby food brand will stop selling rice cereal due to high arsenic levels
Beech-Nut Nutrition is voluntarily recalling a lot of its branded Single Grain Rice Cereal over arsenic levels and has decided to exit the market.
Beech-Nut voluntarily recalled an infant rice cereal Tuesday because it exceeds a predetermined FDA limit of 100 parts per billion..