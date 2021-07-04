Chicken recall: Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of frozen chicken for possible listeria contamination
Published
Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.
Published
Tyson Foods is recalling approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.
The voluntary recall comes after the Agriculture Department linked three cases of listeriosis to the cooked chicken products,..
WASHINGTON, July 3, 2021 – Tyson Foods Inc., a Dexter, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of..