Zoom reaches settlement in class-action lawsuit over 'Zoombombings': Do you have money coming?
Published
Zoom has reached an agreement in a class action lawsuit over how it handled user data and reports of "Zoombombings."
Published
Zoom has reached an agreement in a class action lawsuit over how it handled user data and reports of "Zoombombings."
Zoom has agreed to pay $86 million following the settlement of a class-action privacy lawsuit in the United States , says BBC...
Zoom has proposed an accord to settle a lawsuit over security and privacy, offering $85 million and a promise to improve its..