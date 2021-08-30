‘New parents as likely to be in private rented housing as own homes’
Published
Researchers said their findings suggest the cost of owning a home is now in direct competition with the costs of raising children.Full Article
Published
Researchers said their findings suggest the cost of owning a home is now in direct competition with the costs of raising children.Full Article
By Willy Wo-Lap Lam*
**Introduction**
The Chinese President Xi Jinping has masterminded a major policy shift..
The impact of the lingering global pandemic on children under the age of 12 is of critical interest. What started out as baby steps..