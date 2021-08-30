McDonald's reportedly weighs closing indoor dining amid Delta variant surge
Published
McDonald's is reportedly weighing whether to once again close indoor dining as the delta variant continues its rapid spread through the U.S.
Published
McDonald's is reportedly weighing whether to once again close indoor dining as the delta variant continues its rapid spread through the U.S.
Some U.S. fast-food restaurants are closing indoor seating areas or limiting hours of operation because of the spread of the Delta..