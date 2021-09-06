What restaurants are open Labor Day? McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and more
Is Chick-fil-A open Labor Day? Yes, most major restaurant chains are open on the federal holiday dedicated to the achievements of American workers.
Costco is closed Labor Day but most major retailers and restaurant chains are open including Chick-fil-A, Macy's, Kohl's, Home..