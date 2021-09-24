Why ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne spent $3.5M to help Trump's Arizona election 'audit'

Why ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne spent $3.5M to help Trump's Arizona election 'audit'

USATODAY.com

Published

Several independent audits have shown Biden won the state. And Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey confirmed Arizona's 11 electoral votes went for Biden.

Full Article