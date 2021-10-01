Venezuela Introduces New Currency with 6 Fewer Zeros
Published
A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world's worst inflation.Full Article
Published
A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly worthless by years of the world's worst inflation.Full Article
The million-to-1 change for the bolivar seeks to ease cash transactions and bookkeeping calculations that required juggling almost..
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A new currency with six fewer zeros debuts Friday in Venezuela, whose currency has been made nearly..