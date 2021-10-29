Toyota bZ4X electric vehicle to arrive in 2022: Toyota's first EV makes debut
Published
The Toyota bZ4X electric SUV will debut in 2022, becoming the automaker's first pure-electric vehicle after years of focusing on hybrids.
Published
The Toyota bZ4X electric SUV will debut in 2022, becoming the automaker's first pure-electric vehicle after years of focusing on hybrids.
The Toyota bZ4X is the automaker's first electric vehicle. The midsize SUV will arrive in 2022.
Our man watches Land Rover's radical new era kick off at London's Royal Opera House
Jaguar Land Rover produced the UK..