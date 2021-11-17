McDonald's Egg McMuffin deal: Get the breakfast sandwich for 63 cents Thursday with app
Published
McDonald's has a deal on its Egg McMuffin Thursday with its app for the sandwich's 50th anniversary. Most restaurants serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m.
How about this for a special birthday deal at McDonald's?
The fast-food giant is charging the same price as when the sandwich was first introduced to menus in 1971.