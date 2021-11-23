Amazon workers plan global Black Friday protests for better wages, tax accountability
Published
Make Amazon Pay announced plans to protest Amazon to urge the company to increase wages, pay more taxes and reduce its carbon footprint.
Published
Make Amazon Pay announced plans to protest Amazon to urge the company to increase wages, pay more taxes and reduce its carbon footprint.
Watch VideoClimate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure..
Climate activists are blockading Amazon warehouses across the U.K. on Friday in an attempt to pressure the ecommerce giant on one..