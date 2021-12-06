Video of Better.com CEO Vishal Garg sacking 900 employees on Zoom call goes viral - WATCH
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," the CEO told 900 employees on the viral Zoom call.Full Article
More than 900 employees of better.com got the shock of their lives when they were laid off. The incident happened last Wednesday..
The video recording of the Zoom call has gone viral since. Check out the shocking announcement here.