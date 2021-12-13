Christmas shipping deadlines: The last day to send gifts with FedEx, UPS and USPS
Published
What is the last day for UPS ground shipping by Christmas? It varies but FedEx and USPS say Wednesday is the ground cutoff for sending holiday gifts.
Published
What is the last day for UPS ground shipping by Christmas? It varies but FedEx and USPS say Wednesday is the ground cutoff for sending holiday gifts.
Shipping Deadlines , for Last-Minute Shoppers.
The Verge recently offered readers
a helpful holiday shipping guide to..