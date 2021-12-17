CDC program offers travelers free at-home COVID test kits at select US airports
Published
The CDC earlier this week began distributing free at-home test kits at four airports, with more airports set to join "soon."
Published
The CDC earlier this week began distributing free at-home test kits at four airports, with more airports set to join "soon."
TRENTON, N.J. — Need to get tested for COVID-19? A new federally funded program allows New Jersey residents to request a free..
Watch VideoTwo million free COVID-19 rapid tests are heading to residential homes in Massachusetts.
"Like vaccines,..