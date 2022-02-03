Facebook is losing users for the first time ever as parent company Meta reports decline
Meta, Facebook's parent company, reported the social network experienced a decline in daily active users for the first time during the fourth quarter.
Watch VideoA historic plunge in the stock price of Facebook's parent company helped yank other tech stocks lower on Wall Street..
Mark Zuckerberg’s Net Worth , Takes $29 Billion Hit, As Meta Stock Value Crashes.
