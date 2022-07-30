Lucky Illinois ticket wins $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot, 2nd largest in game's history

One lucky lottery ticket in Illinois won Mega Millions' whopping $1.337 billion jackpot in the game's drawing for Friday, July 29.

