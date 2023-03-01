Eli Lilly cuts insulin prices up to 70% amid federal pressure to lower costs
Published
Eli Lilly's insulin price cuts come as federal and state lawmakers and patient advocates pressure pharma companies to make the drug more affordable.
Published
Eli Lilly's insulin price cuts come as federal and state lawmakers and patient advocates pressure pharma companies to make the drug more affordable.
Watch VideoDrugmaker Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it plans to cut insulin prices and cap out-of-pocket expenses at $35 a..