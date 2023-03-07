Lawsuit filed to end student loan payment pause
Published
Federal student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, and the freeze has been extended repeatedly.
Published
Federal student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, and the freeze has been extended repeatedly.
SoFi Sues Biden Administration , Over Student Loan Payment Pause.
SoFi Sues Biden Administration , Over Student Loan Payment..
ViewThe private lending and loan refinancing company SoFi is asking a federal judge to halt President Joe Biden's student loan..