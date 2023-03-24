8 people with lost vision, 3 deaths: What we know about eyedrops recalled by the FDA

8 people with lost vision, 3 deaths: What we know about eyedrops recalled by the FDA

USATODAY.com

Published

The recalled EzriCare or Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears have been linked to a deadly outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Full Article