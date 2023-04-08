What's open Easter Sunday 2023? Walmart, Home Depot open; Target, Lowe's, Best Buy closed
Published
Loyal customers of Target, Lowe's and other retailers may be without a place to shop on Easter Sunday. Home Depot, Walmart and others are open.
Published
Loyal customers of Target, Lowe's and other retailers may be without a place to shop on Easter Sunday. Home Depot, Walmart and others are open.
Some stores won’t operate under their usual hours on Easter Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about store hours on..
What stores are open on Easter? From Walmart to Target, grocery stores to restaurants, Easter Sunday can impact hours of..