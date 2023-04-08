What's open Easter Sunday 2023? Walmart, Home Depot open; Target, Lowe's, Best Buy closed

What's open Easter Sunday 2023? Walmart, Home Depot open; Target, Lowe's, Best Buy closed

USATODAY.com

Published

Loyal customers of Target, Lowe's and other retailers may be without a place to shop on Easter Sunday. Home Depot, Walmart and others are open.

Full Article