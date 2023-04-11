We found dangerous recalled products on Facebook Marketplace. Here are 10 to watch out for.
Published
Facebook says it prohibits the sale of recalled goods. But USA TODAY found at least 170 listings for recalled items on the site in recent weeks.
The Boppy Lounger was recalled after eight infants died. But USA TODAY found it and other dangerous recalled items still for sale..