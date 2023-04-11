When is the final day to file taxes in 2023? Did the tax deadline get extended?
The final day to file taxes is April 18 for most people. But the IRS extended the deadline for some states that experienced recent storms.
ViewIf you have yet to file your federal tax return, you may be wondering if you should rush to get it done or ask for more time...