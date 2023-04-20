Attorneys general ask for recall of Kia, Hyundai vehicles due to lack of anti-theft devices
Published
Eighteen states have called for a recall of "unsafe" Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022.
Published
Eighteen states have called for a recall of "unsafe" Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022.
Attorneys general in Maryland, D.C. and more than a dozen other states are calling on federal authorities to order a massive recall..
California's attorney general on Thursday, along with other states, called for a federal recall of Hyundai (005380.KS) and Kia..