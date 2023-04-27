How immigrants are driving labor force growth, easing worker shortages and inflation
Published
Immigrants are behind most of the growth in the U.S. labor force the past few years. The trend has helped ease worker shortages and slow inflation.
Published
Immigrants are behind most of the growth in the U.S. labor force the past few years. The trend has helped ease worker shortages and slow inflation.
The Biden administration wants to mandate further limits on emissions and boost electric car sales by 2032. His proposed..