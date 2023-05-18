Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Zell died at home due to complications from a recent illness, according to Equity Group Investments, a company he founded in 1968.
Sam Zell, the billionaire investor who called himself “the Grave Dancer” for his bets on distressed assets, has died. He was..
Sam Zell, the Chicago real-estate magnate whose knack for buying up distressed assets turned him into a billionaire and earned him..